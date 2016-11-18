One day sale on Amazon Prime membership

Here's a quick summary of some of the best Prime perks:
Free two-day shipping, early access to “lightning deals,” Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Photos and Prime Reading are among the perks Amazon Prime members receive at Amazon.com when they shop. And for one day only, new members can join Amazon Prime for $79 - a $20 savings off the regular membership of $99. The effort to attract new Prime customers is kaunching in conjunction of the launch of a new Prime-only TV show, The Grand Tour, and ahead of upcmoing holiday shopping. This deal runs until 11:59pm on Friday, November 28.
