The Nutcracker, 7 ways

Many people love to see the ballet, The Nutcracker, during the Christmas season, and the Charlotte area affords several chances to do so. Performances are presented by youth and adult groups, and include both traditional presentations and innovative interpretations, including a Hip Hop take on the classic story and even an aerial dance version. Here are a few choices.
Moscow Ballet’s The Great Russian Nutcracker
Date: December 11th
Location: Oven’s Auditorium, 2700 East Independence Boulevard
What it’s all about: The original, direct from Russia, Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker! “Knock Out!” Raves the New York Times. Enchant the whole family with larger than life magical props, a 60 foot growing Christmas tree and spectacular Russian-made costumes and sets.
Tickets: http://www.ovensauditorium.com/events/moscow-ballets-great-russian-nutcracker or save 50% with this Groupon
Clara’s Trip: A Nutcracker Story
Date: December 9th, 10th and 11th
Location: Booth Playhouse, 130 North Tryon Street
What it’s all about: Caroline Calouche & Co. tells the story through aerial and contemporary dance. Clara LeBlanc trips at a holiday party and is whisked off to the hospital to learn that her ankle is broken. That night her friends and get-well gifts swirl in her dreams. This show is the perfect family event during the holiday season.
Tickets: http://carolinecalouche.org/ Get 20% off tickets by using the exclusive promo code CLTCHEAP
Charlotte Ballet
Date: December 3rd to 23rd.
Location: Belk Theater
What it’s all about: Nutcracker as you’ve never seen it! Thanks to a generous gift from the McColl family in honor of Jane Spratt McColl, Choreographer Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux is collaborating with a world-renowned design team to re-imagine his Nutcracker production with all new sets and costumes. Complete with live music from the Charlotte Symphony, your holidays are made even more special with the magic of Nutcracker!
Tickets: http://charlotteballet.org/tickets/nutcracker/
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Date: December 27th – 30th
Location: Booth Playhouse, 130 North Tryon Street.
What it’s all about: A holiday mash-up for the whole family, “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” reimagines Tchaikovsky’s classic score through explosive hip hop choreography. A dozen all-star dancers, DJ, MC, and digital scenery bring the traditional Nutcracker story to life in a contemporary urban setting. This evening-length show celebrates love, family and the magic of New Year’s Eve.
Tickets: http://www.blumenthalarts.org/events/detail/the-hip-hop-nutcracker-1
Charlotte Youth Ballet
Date: December 2nd-4th
Location: Halton Theater, CPCC, 1206 Elizabeth Avenue.
What it’s all about: The Charlotte Youth Ballet brings to the stage its 34th annual holiday classic production of Tchaikosvky’s The Nutcracker featuring the choreography of Charlotte legend Gay Porter and Bridget Young.
Tickets: http://www.charlotteyouthballet.org/tickets/nutcracker
The Nutcracker by Matthews Ballet
Date: November 26th - December 4th
Location: Matthews Community Center, 100 McDowell Street, Matthews
Tickets: https://matthews.municipalcms.com
Piedmont Dance Theatre
Date: December 9th and 10th in Kannapolis, December 17th and 18th in Salisbury
Tickets: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=psmd
