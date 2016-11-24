‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical’ hits the stage at CTC

While we’re all stuffing ourselves with turkey, the cast and crew at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte are preparing for the world premiere of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, debuting Friday, November 25 and running through December 23.
What it’s about: What happens when the worst kids in the history of the world find out there are free snacks at Sunday school? They decide to audition for the annual Christmas pageant! The Herdmans have taken over the holiday and insist on playing all the good parts. Full of hijinks, laughs and a healthy dose of holiday cheer, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte brings to life the beloved 1971 childhood classic The Best Christmas Pageant Ever with the world premiere of the musical version.
The buzz about the show: "I love this musical because it’s both hilarious and heartwarming. The writers of this world-premiere musical, Jahnna Beecham and Malcolm Hillgartner, have crafted a story that’s sure to both bring a tear to your eye and cheer to your heart," Adam Burke, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte artistic director, said. "But, mostly, I love this play because it reminds me it isn't the Herdmans learning about the story of Christmas that has made this such an enduring classic. Rather, it’s the other characters learning to accept the Herdmans that captures the Christmas spirit."
Why you should see it: This world-premiere play has been a long time in the making after Children’s Theatre of Charlotte exclusively commissioned it, including a first-ever reading at one of the nation’s most prestigious summer training program for children and young adults, Stagedoor Manor, in New York.
When you should see it: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical makes its world premiere at Children’s Theatre of Charlotte on November 25 and runs through December 23, including a sensory-friendly performance at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 and a signed performance at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Audiences can purchase tickets, starting at only $12, online at ctcharlotte.org or by calling 704-973-2828.
