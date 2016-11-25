Shop local in South End on Small Business Saturday

Make a big difference by shopping small at South End’s Small Business Saturday, November 26. On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, shoppers can visit all of their favorite South End merchants and take advantage of three one-day-only pop-up markets conveniently located throughout the neighborhood.
South End is home to more than 200 local shops and businesses including: 100 unique retail options (offering art, fashion, florists, housewares and more), more than 40 restaurants, 4 breweries, and 20 bottle shops and bars. With all of these options, shopping small has never been so much fun.
Free trolleys will shuttle shoppers throughout the day to help guests save their energy for browsing all of the great deals and unique offerings throughout the neighborhood. The trolleys will serve stops at three retail hubs in South End: Atherton Mill & Market, C3Lab on Distribution Street and the Charlotte Trolley Powerhouse Museum & Charlotte Art League on Camden Road.
Details
When: Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Throughout Historic South End
For the kids: In addition to small business shopping and dining, there will be family-friendly entertainment, including a fire truck, bounce house and music.
