GivingTuesdayCLT to raise $8 million for area nonprofits

What is #GivingTuesdayCLT?
#GivingTuesdayCLT is a two week campaign run by Share Charlotte that brings together 173 Charlotte nonprofits and more than 80 businesses with the goodwill of the people in our community. It’s an opportunity for those nonprofits to let our community know their needs and for the community to respond. It’s also the perfect time, before the holiday buying frenzy begins, to remind your family of the gift of giving.
Last year #GivingTuesdayCLT reached a total of $4.2 million with volunteer hours, in-kind gifts, and monetary donations. This year’s goal is $8 million!
Who is on the list?
There are 173 nonprofits that support a range of issues in Charlotte, from food pantries to museums to children to pets. 111 of the organizations serve families, 17 support community, 11 focus on ending hunger and four work with addiction.
When does it run?
#GivingTuesdayCLT kicked off Tuesday, November 15 and runs until Tuesday, November 29.
How can my family give?
In Charlotte, the campaign offers three ways to give: time, gifting items, and donating money. You are able to sign your family up to volunteer, shop the online gift list for specific needs of the organizations, or donate money directly. Take this time to explore with your children the groups working to make our city a better place and to determine how you can be a part of it.
Visit https://sharecharlotte.org/givingtuesdayclt for more information.
