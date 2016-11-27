New option for gluten free baked goods

While the availability of gluten free foods has come a long way in recent years, finding home made gluten free baked goods just got a lot easier. Mrs-gf.com recently launched in Charlotte, allowing online ordering of gluten free baked goods, including muffins, cookies and pies, as well as make at home doughs and mixes.
Orders are due by Wednesday for each week and will be available for pick up at Newell’s Farmers Market (1704 Rocky River Road) on Saturday of the same week. You choose the time and Mrs-gf will have your items ready. For more information and ordering instructions visit www.mrs-gf.com.
Comments