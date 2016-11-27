App gives families local school options

Parents for Educational Freedom in North Carolina (PEFNC), an organization of parents who advocate for educational choice, has launched a new web application focused on helping North Carolina families search for schools in their area. www.ncschoolsaroundme.com was developed to provide North Carolina families with a central database to search the schools in their area including traditional public schools, public charter schools, and private schools enrolled in the state’s Opportunity Scholarship Program.
The app allows parents to input their information and a map updates in real-time with their local options. For traditional public and public charter schools, NC Schools Around Me includes the latest report card grades released by the Department of Public Instruction.
Find the app at http://www.ncschoolsaroundme.com.
Comments