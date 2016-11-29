Brandshop to host traveling event December 9-15

Brandshop, a traveling shopping event that introduces top emerging, female-led brands to savvy shoppers around the country is coming to the Queen City for a weeklong, flagship shopping event December 9-15. In addition to shop-in-shops with more than 30 emerging brands in fashion, art and design, as well as a daylong speaker series, Brandshop will host a Kid's Focused Day on Saturday, December 10 to benefit The Children's Scholarship Fund of Charlotte in the future Tompkins Hall space in Optimist Park (340 E 16th Street).
The kids’ event features a jewelry-making workshop (purchase tickets here) with Kidpreneur Riley Kinnae-Peterson of Little Lux, hot chocolate (and other goodies) from Not Just Coffee, and trunk shows from some of the country's top kids clothing brands who will be showing in Charlotte for the first time-- like Victoria-Road, deBuci Baby, + LoveLane Designs.
There will also be a Mimosa Bar for moms, designed by funny New York food blogger Serena Wolf of Domesticate Me. Serena will be in attendance signing copies of her new book from 10am-12pm and Santa will visit from 10am-1 pm. Photos are $10 or free with a purchase at the event.
Main event details:
Friday, 12/9 & Saturday, 12/10: 10AM – 6PM
Sunday, 12/11: 12PM – 5PM
Monday, 12/12 – Thursday, 12/15: 10AM – 6:30PM
See daily schedules and activities here.
Kid’s Focused Day details:
Saturday, December 10
10AM – 11AM: Jewelry Workshop with LITTLE LUX (purchase tickets here)
10am - 1pm: Santa visit and photos
10am - 12pm: Mimosa Bar and book signing with Serena Wolf of “The Dude Diet”
For more information, visit http://www.thebrandshop.co/charlotte-2016/
