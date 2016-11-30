Be dazzled at Speedway Christmas

Load up the mini-van and head over to Concord to be amazed by over 3 million Christmas lights during Speedway Christmas. On a 3.75-mile course, you will drive on the legendary Charlotte Motor Speedway as your family enjoys synchronized lights-to-music dancing in the grandstands and throughout the infield. After the drive, your family can walk through the Christmas Village, which is opened on limited days.
When:November 19 – December 31
Closed December 25
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway
5555 Concord Parkway
Concord, NC
Cost:Varies when the Christmas Village is opened. The village is open every Thursday through Sunday. There is one exception, the village will be closed on Saturday, December 31.
When Village is opened…
Thursday & Sunday: $25 per car, $50 per van (max 36), $175 bus (max 57)
Friday & Saturday: $30 per car, $50 per van (max 36), $175 bus(max 57)
Military/First Responders Discount: $5 off
Fast Pass: Plus $10 to above pricing
When Village is closed…
$20 per car, $40 per van (max 26), $140 per bus (max 57)
Military Discount: $5 off
Village:The Christmas Village is open every Thursday through Sunday. It features a petting zoo, Bethlehem village, horse-drawn wagon rides, photos with Santa, and holiday classic drive-in movies playing on the gigantic 16,000 square-foot HDTV. Your family can grab a bite to eat in the village.
Movie Nights:On every village night, Thursday through Sunday, come see Christmas movies on the giant 16,000 square foot high definition TV.
December 1 – 4: Elf
December 8 -11: A Christmas Story
December 15 – 19: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
December 20 – 24: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, The Grinch, Mickey’s Christmas Carol
December 29 – 30: Frozen
For more information: charlottemotorspeedway.com
Sara Kendall has traveled halfway across the globe with her kids and lived to tell about it. Stay tuned to hear about family destinations around Charlotte and beyond. Check out more of Sara’s travel at her website www.latitudecrossing.com or email her at kendallwritings@gmail.com.
