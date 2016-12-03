Hit The Sandbox online auction for holiday shopping while helping a great cause

Get some of your holiday shopping completed while helping a worthy Charlotte cause at The Sandbox Holiday HopeFULL Holiday Auction. This online auction features some amazing items, including an official NFL football signed by Ron Rivera, rounds of golf, cleaning services, beauty and pampering packages and much more. And since it’s an online auction, no need to deal with traffic or wait in lines!
The Sandbox is a Charlotte-based non-profit that helps families of children with cancer or a life altering illness. Their goal is to help families during the most tumultuous times of their lives so they can focus on what’s most important – believing and healing.
The auction is live now on their Facebook Page and ends at 8pm on Friday, December 9. Each item has a starting bid listed with the description and bids must go up in $5 increments. To place your bid post it in the comments below each item.
