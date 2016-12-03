Books make great holiday gifts

These Common Sense Media recommended books make great gifts for kids of all ages on your list.
FOR 2 TO 5 YEAR OLDS
"Thunder Boy Jr.," by Sherman Alexi
This surefire kid pleaser, perfect for families to read together, blends detail about a Native American boy and his family with dashes of both silliness and tenderness. Author Sherman Alexie has crafted a word-perfect, page-turning text, and Yuyi Morales' bold, colorful art couldn't be more fun and inviting.
FOR 6 TO 8 YEAR OLDS
"Ghosts," by Raina Telgemeier
With a light touch and a sensitive ear, this absorbing graphic novel explores issues of mortality and the possibility of life after death. Author-illustrator Raina Telgemeier works her illustrative magic on both the fantastic and the mundane aspects of her story, rooting the spectral antics in a realistic setting that's both mysterious and inviting.
FOR 9 AND 10 YEAR OLDS
"As Brave as You," by Jason Reynolds
Endearing, relevant, and enthralling, this novel offers a glimpse into the lives of one family in the lazy days of summer and captures the natural shifting dynamic that occurs in families over time. Author Jason Reynolds is a master storyteller who isn't afraid to dig into heavier issues. This is a great book for parents and kids to read together.
FOR 11 AND 12 YEAR OLDS
"Outrun the Moon," by Stacey Lee
This compelling story, set against the catastrophic 1906 San Francisco earthquake and its spirited stereotype-busting Chinese-American heroine will prove irresistible to readers. While the terror and destruction of the earthquake provide a dramatic backdrop, the core of the story is the evolving friendship between Mercy and her classmates and how they learn to see both themselves and the people in the world around them beyond surface appearances.
FOR 13 AND OLDER
"Holding Up the Universe," by Jennifer Niven
This unflinching look at courage in the face of bullying is unforgettable, primarily for its remarkable heroine: She's fierce, funny, and absolutely done with being mocked and targeted for her size. This is a terrific book for encouraging teens to be their own wonderful selves.
