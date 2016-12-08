How a chemical peel can get you party-ready this holiday season

When it comes to skincare I’m a minimalist…I wash, apply sunscreen and moisturizer, and that’s about it. But with my 46th birthday coming on the heels of a NYC taxi driver asking if I was my 9-year-old son’s grandmother, I decided it was time to step up my face-game. Janit Pike, COO at Charlotte Plastic Surgery suggested the perfect solution for getting quick and easy fresh look - the Skinmedica Illuminize Peel.
When I heard the word "peel" I was a little leery. After all, I didn’t want flaking skin sloughing off for days. But Pike assured me this chemical peel is a gentle one, good for newbies like me, or anyone looking for brighter, more radiant skin with little to no downtime. That makes it ideal before a special event, like the upcoming holiday parties on my calendar.
I scheduled an appointment with Board Certified Esthetician Kelly Wolff, who somehow managed to be judgment-free as I described my (severely lacking) daily skincare regimen. And less than 45 minutes later I was out of the office, with cheeks that felt softer than I can recall and a healthy looking glow to my skin. During the procedure there was a little tingling, but nothing that caused any discomfort, and Wolff’s knowledge and expertise put me at ease throughout.
I’m not sure the healthy glow would be enough to convince that taxi driver that I was my son’s sister (young aunt, perhaps?), but I do feel fresh-faced and party-ready for the holidays.
For more information check out details at Charlotte Plastic Surgery, visit them on Facebook, or call 704-237-0036 to scheudle an appointment.
Comments