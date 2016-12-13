Don’t fret, micit moms. Here’s what you need to know about the new site

If you’re one of the thousands of moms who have bought or sold something on the micit Facebook pages, you’ve probably heard they’ll soon be replaced by a new website. The transition has some group members nervous, but creator Sandra Kraus says the site will be easier to use and have more features than the current Facebook platform.
We sat down with Sandra to find out everything you need to know about the new micit site, micit.com, which will officially launch after the first of the year (you can access the site now for buying and selling, but it will have many more features after the official launch).
Sandra said the new site will feature a profile for each user as well as a “star rating” that will let you know other users’ buying/selling experiences with them. This will hopefully eliminate issues among members who don’t show up to pick up an item, try to inappropriately haggle on price or otherwise cause “drama” in the group, Sandra said.
In 2014 Sandra formed the first Facebook group with the name “Moms In Charge” as a way to buy and sell items online while avoiding the “scary Craigslist” factor of being alone with someone you’ve never met before. To join her new group, you needed to have a Facebook friend who was already a member.
Soon the groups grew exponentially and Sandra created sub-groups for home decor and baby goods. She also created groups in more than 10 other cities at the request of non-Charlotte users. The group name changed to “micit,” a play on members’ common phrase of telling each other they should “just MIC it,” or list an item on Moms in Charge. Then Facebook launched its buying and selling platform which made transactions easier in some ways, but still had its flaws. And Sandra was still fielding dozens of emails a day from group members complaining — a buyer hadn’t shown up to pick up their item, a seller hadn’t followed proper protocol for the next interested person, etc.
So Sandra and her husband, a software developer, got to work on a new site that would aim to streamline the buying process and eliminate drama for moms hoping to buy and sell items.
Sandra wants the site to work like Facebook, but better. For example, users can search by item, such as “Tory Burch” or even just “stroller” — something you can’t currently do on Facebook. Users can also add other users to their favorite sellers list if they know they often sell items they’d be interested in (if they have a large collection of Kate Spade purses, for example).
Another common complaint from users was buyers (and sellers) not remembering their agreed-upon meet-up time, leading to an angry member feeling stood up. Sandra and her husband aim to combat this with a reminder text or email to micit site members once a meeting time and date has been set.
But at its core, micit is more than just buying and selling. Micit’s Facebook groups have also become a place for discussion and support among members, which Sandra says will continue with the new site’s “Share” section.
As a San Francisco transplant herself, she loves the idea that women who move to a micit city from other places can instantly feel like they’re part of the community, meeting other people and learning about their new home.
“Micit is truly building a community and bringing women together when they didn’t even realize they needed each other,” Sandra said.
Keep checking with MomsCharlotte.com for more information on the micit site’s official launch.
Sarah Pryor
