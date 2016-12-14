Dr. Clayton Wilcox named Superintendent of CMS

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education announced that Dr. Clayton Wilcox will become the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools effective July 1, 2017. Dr. Wilcox comes from Washington County Public Schools in Hagerstown, Maryland. He previously served as superintendent in Pinellas County, Florida and East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Announcing the selection, School Board Chair Mary McCray said, “We set out to not only find the best superintendent, but the best superintendent for this community. Based on the input we received from this community, and our interviews with Dr. Wilcox, I am confident that we got both.”
In a letter to the community, Dr. Wilcox said, “I am drawn to Charlotte-Mecklenburg for a number of reasons, first because your core beliefs are my core beliefs - that you and your school board embrace a compelling vision that all students must receive the best education available anywhere.”
The Board of Education will be introducing Dr. Wilcox to the community in the weeks to come and will be working with the Superintendent Ann Clark to ensure a smooth transition.
"It has been my honor and privilege to serve on Team CMS for more than three decades," said Ann Clark, superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. "I am excited to work closely with Clayton Wilcox to ensure an exceedingly well-executed baton handoff of this amazing district and its outstanding students and staff. Our district is eager to welcome the new superintendent and I look forward to watching the continued success of CMS under his leadership."
