Get to know the basics of the upcoming Kwanzaa holiday

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture is hosting a pre-Kwanzaa workshop on Saturday, December 17, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Join cultural leader Terry Tiamd to learn the essential elements of Kwanzaa, the Nguzo Saba – The Seven Principles – and practical ways to apply them. The event includes art-making sessions and a discussion about the holiday tradition. Kwanzaa is observed from December 26 through January 1 and was created to celebrate African culture, uplift communities, enrich Black consciousness, and affirm the value of cultural knowledge and history. The pre-Kwanzaa workshop will provide interactive instruction about how families can create gifts and other elements associated with the Kwanzaa.
DETAILS:
Art-Making Workshop: Celebrating Kwanzaa at Home
DATE: Saturday, December 17, 2016 | 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture At the Levine Center for the Arts 551 S. Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Comments