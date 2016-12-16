‘Adventure to Santa’ offers an interactive and unique visit with Mr. Claus

Many malls offer photos with Santa, but few offer a virtual trip to the North Pole to see the big man in person. DreamPlace- Adventure to Santa is a home built inside Northlake Mall where kids go on a virtual, Kung Fu Panda-themed journey to the North Pole. At the end, they get to meet Santa and have their photo taken.
This isn’t your typical Santa visit at the mall. The technology that goes into the experience is impressive and engaging. A live host greets families as they arrive to the DreamPlace house with their personal information already on hand from the adventure passport created online. Personal cameras can capture the family’s progression through the house from start to finish. The 15-minute adventure seamlessly moves from one area of the house to the next, as kids interact with Mr. Ping, learn to fly a rocket-powered sleigh, create a Kung Fu Panda-themed greeting card, and snap photos with Santa.
Online advanced booking is available and strongly recommended, but walk ups are welcome. Groups of up to 8 people are able to experience the adventure at once, and photo packages for the experience range from $40 to $75 per group and include several prints as well as other goodies. For more information and reservations, click here.
