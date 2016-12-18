‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live’ coming to the Queen City in January

Daniel and all of his friends are hopping aboard Trolley in the Queen City to delight live audiences with Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!, coming to the Knight Theatre in Charlotte on Sunday, January 22, at 2:30 & 5:30 Tickets (starting at $22 plus applicable service fees) are on sale now and are available at Ticketmaster.com, 800.745.300 or at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center box office.
Donning his iconic red sweater, Daniel invites the audience on an interactive musical adventure as he and his friends explore the vibrant world of their much-loved Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, and celebrating new experiences. This live theatrical production filled with singing, dancing, laughter and “grr-ific” surprises will warm the hearts of multiple generations.
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood tells its engaging stories about the life of a preschooler using musical strategies grounded in Fred Rogers’ landmark social-emotional curriculum. Through imagination, creativity and music, Daniel and his friends learn the key social skills necessary for school and for life.
For tickets click here or call 800.745.300.
