What to expect from the renovations at the Morrison Regional Library

If you’ve driven by the Morrison Regional Library lately, it’s easy to see that big changes are taking place. And while it may be frustrating to have to visit other library locations during the 12-18 month renovation project, the result promises to be worth the wait. Here’s a quick run-down of what families can expect late in 2017 when the library reopens its doors.
Updated facilities
You may not see the “behind the scenes” improvements, but all building systems including electrical, HVAC, mechanical, fire protection and telecommunications will be brought up to date, making the day to day operations of the library smooth and safe.
Expanded space
The library will gain just over 2,600 square feet, bringing its total space to just under 28,000 square feet. Included in the expanded areas will be dedicated program space, expanded community rooms, group study spaces, quiet study rooms, enhanced computing areas, a self-service café, a creative maker-space, a teen area, a family restroom, outdoor spaces and a drive-through book drop.
Improved Children's Area
The Children’s Area of the library will include 2,545 square feet, featuring a dedicated children's programming room, an interactive play area for preschoolers with expanded preschool and school-age computers with educational games, a family restroom and a nursing room. Additionally, there will be access to a green area called "the backyard," and the beloved Book House will be refurbished and ready for reading.
