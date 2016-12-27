Moms

December 27, 2016 12:39 PM

Celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ with Monkey Joe’s

To celebrate the new year, Monkey Joe’s is hosting a Noon Year’s Celebration on Saturday, December 31st. Attendees will receive half off admission until 12 p.m. The celebration will include pictures with Monkey Joe, hourly prizes and fun games.

The four area Monkey Joe’s feature indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses with wall-to-wall inflatables, including a main play center and separate Mini Monkey Zone for toddlers.

DATE AND TIME:

Saturday, December 31st

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Locations:

Monkey Joe’s Pineville

601 N. Polk Street

Pineville, NC 28134

http://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/pineville

(704) 889-1211

Monkey Joe’s Matthews

10101-C E. Independence Blvd

Matthews, NC 28105

http://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/matthews

(704) 845-1150

Monkey Joe’s University

10215 University City Blvd

Suite C

Charlotte, NC 28213

http://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/university

(704) 549-1588

Monkey Joe’s Gastonia

3924 E. Franklin Blvd.

Gastonia, NC 28098

http://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/gastonia

(704) 824-5775

