Celebrate ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ with Monkey Joe’s

To celebrate the new year, Monkey Joe’s is hosting a Noon Year’s Celebration on Saturday, December 31st. Attendees will receive half off admission until 12 p.m. The celebration will include pictures with Monkey Joe, hourly prizes and fun games.
The four area Monkey Joe’s feature indoor jumps, slides and obstacle courses with wall-to-wall inflatables, including a main play center and separate Mini Monkey Zone for toddlers.
DATE AND TIME:
Saturday, December 31st
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Locations:
Monkey Joe’s Pineville
601 N. Polk Street
Pineville, NC 28134
http://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/pineville
(704) 889-1211
Monkey Joe’s Matthews
10101-C E. Independence Blvd
Matthews, NC 28105
http://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/matthews
(704) 845-1150
Monkey Joe’s University
10215 University City Blvd
Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28213
http://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/university
(704) 549-1588
Monkey Joe’s Gastonia
3924 E. Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, NC 28098
http://www.monkeyjoes.com/locations/gastonia
(704) 824-5775
