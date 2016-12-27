Win tickets to Monster Jam

I’ve seen concerts, basketball games, skating shows and circus performances at Spectrum Arena , but nothing takes over the arena quite like Monster Jam. Giant trucks, loud noise, revving engines....it is everything my 9-year old son and his friends can imagine and then some. And it’s back in Charlotte, Friday, January 6 (7pm) and Saturday, January 7 (1pm & 7pm).
Monster Jam® is the most action-packed live event on four wheels where world-class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds in both monster truck racing and freestyle competitions. Celebrating 25 years of adrenaline-charged family entertainment, Monster Jam combines spontaneous entertainment with the ultimate off-road, motorsport competition. Monster Jam features the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM, El Toro Loco®, Monster Mutt® and many more. Monster Jam events leave you on the edge of your seat as these competitors thrill fans with jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats.
Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, Monster Jam trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly up to125 to 130 feet in distance and up to 35 feet in the air.
Seats start at just $15 and “Pit Pass” tickets are also available before the 1pm Saturday show and allow fans to get up close and personal to the Monster Jam trucks and drivers during the Pit Party from 10:30am until 12pm.
For show information and to purchase tickets click here or enter our contest and you could win 4 tickets to the 7:00pm show on Friday, January 6.
