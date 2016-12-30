Moms

December 30, 2016 4:08 PM

Introducing American Girl’s 2017 Girl of the Year

MomsCharlotte

Written by moms in Charlotte for moms in Charlotte

American Girl is ringing in the New Year with the debut of Gabriela McBride™, the 2017 Girl of the Year. Gabriela is a true creative talent who uses the power of poetry to help her break down barriers and overcome a personal challenge with stuttering. Gabriela comes to life for girls via a beautiful 18-inch Gabriela doll featuring curly dark-brown hair and warm brown eyes, an exclusive outfit that reflects her creative side, and a book chronicling her story. Performance-inspired outfits and accessories, including a dance barre, rehearsal and dance outfits, plus pretend headphones and a microphone will also be available.

To celebrate the arrival of Gabriela, the American Girl store at South Park Mall will host a launch event Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2 from 11am - 2pm. In the spirit of Gabriela, girls will have an opportunity to watch and learn as spoken-word poets share their techniques as they perform at the store. While supplies last, attendees will receive a free giveaway and a sweet treat. Girls can also take part in a fun “marquee sign” craft, in a nod to Gabriela’s love of the performing arts.

Related content

Moms

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Feeding the Children

View more video

Entertainment Videos