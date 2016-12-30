Introducing American Girl’s 2017 Girl of the Year

American Girl is ringing in the New Year with the debut of Gabriela McBride™, the 2017 Girl of the Year. Gabriela is a true creative talent who uses the power of poetry to help her break down barriers and overcome a personal challenge with stuttering. Gabriela comes to life for girls via a beautiful 18-inch Gabriela doll featuring curly dark-brown hair and warm brown eyes, an exclusive outfit that reflects her creative side, and a book chronicling her story. Performance-inspired outfits and accessories, including a dance barre, rehearsal and dance outfits, plus pretend headphones and a microphone will also be available.
To celebrate the arrival of Gabriela, the American Girl store at South Park Mall will host a launch event Sunday, January 1 and Monday, January 2 from 11am - 2pm. In the spirit of Gabriela, girls will have an opportunity to watch and learn as spoken-word poets share their techniques as they perform at the store. While supplies last, attendees will receive a free giveaway and a sweet treat. Girls can also take part in a fun “marquee sign” craft, in a nod to Gabriela’s love of the performing arts.
