Bags + Dads + Brews events encourage fatherly camaraderie

Every mother knows how important it is to find a support group of like-minded moms (see Liz Eagle’s recent article on finding your mom tribe in the QC) for advice, support, and a little fun. But dads need that connection too!
Baby+Company is partnering with local breweries to host a monthly dads meetup - Bags + Dads + Brew - so dads and dads-to-be can find a community of other Charlotte dads. Dads can expect fun, cornhole, brews, new friends, and babies. Check out the upcoming events and be sure to rsvp for the first meeting on their Facebook page.
January 22 at Free Range Brewing, 2-4pm
February 19 at Birdsong Brewing, 2-4pm
March 19 at Sycamore Brewing, 2-4pm
