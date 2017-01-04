Girl Scouts: Celebrating cookie season with a new flavor

Girl Scouts of the USA launched the start of the 2017 cookie season, which marks the 100th year of the program, with an exciting and sweet surprise - a new cookie. S’mores™ cookies go on sale this week, along with the expected lineup of Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Savannah Smiles, and the gluten-free Toffee-tastic. The new cookie consists of a crunchy graham sandwich cookie with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling and is made with specialty ingredients, containing no artificial flavors or colors, high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.
Locally, the 17,000 members of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council is looking forward to a great cookie selling season, as well as an expanded charitable effort to include a local focus while maintaining support of USO and military charities. For information on where to find cookies around you, visit https://www.hngirlscouts.org/cookies-more/.
Comments