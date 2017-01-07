Caribbean Getaway: Atlantis Resort in The Bahamas

Looking to escape the gloomy days of winter? Think the sunny Bahamas and the gorgeous Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island. It’s a mega-resort suitable for travellers of all types – couples, family, and multigenerational vacationers.
About the Resort
Visitors from around the world, especially travelers from North America, have experienced the perfect vacation at Atlantis. If you are looking for a resort with everything on the property, this is it! It’s a sprawling resort with over 3,800 hotel rooms and 8,000 employees who keep the place up and running. There are 6 different hotels, 3 beautiful white-sand beaches, 11 swimming pools, 40 restaurants and bars, shops, nightclubs, a spa, a casino, plus a waterpark, marina habitat, animal experiences, golf course, kid and teen activities.
Truly, there is something for everyone’s interest! But, don’t let the sheer enormity of Atlantis get you down. You could walk off some of your vacation calories if you want, or, you can use the complimentary shuttle that runs between hotel towers.
Hotel Choices
The iconic Royal Towers hotel is located central to all the resort’s premier attractions such as the waterpark, celebrity restaurants, and casino, making it the busiest of the six hotel towers. The family-friendly Reef Atlantis has roomy one and two bedroom suites with full kitchens and is located on a quiet side of the resort. Built in 2007, The Cove Atlantis comes with the highest price, because of its sleek modern design, quiet location, and exclusive adults-only pool. On the other quiet end, The Beach Tower is an affordable option with easy access to the lazy river. Nearby the boat marina, Harborside Resort offers condos with kitchen and marina views. At the time of my visit, the Coral Tower was closed for renovations.
Aquaventure
The centerpiece of Atlantis is the 141-acre waterpark featuring 18 thrilling water slides and a mile-long lazy river with waves, rapids, and tunnels. Admission to the waterpark is included in your hotel room rate. Kids and adults can spend an enormous chunk of time experiencing all the waterpark has to offer. Numerous lifeguards are stationed throughout the waterpark and nurses are on staff to assist with any medical issues.
Up-Close Animal Encounters
The well designed 14-acre environment of Dolphin Cay is where swimming with the dolphins and interacting with sea lions happens. Most of the animals have been rescued and you will hear their stories before you begin your experience with the animals. It’s an intimate experience, certain to become a lifetime memory. The dolphin encounter is the most popular activity of the resort, so it’s highly recommended to book this activity when you book your hotel room.
Marine Habitat
Atlantis is home to more than 50,000 marine animals from over 250 different species in the 2.7 million gallon exhibit. You can see sharks, barracudas, stingrays, and turtles. Check out the Daily Atlantean for feeding times, which are available in hotel lobbies. An interesting fun fact: There is one man whose job is chopping up 1,000 pounds of fresh food for the marine animals daily.
Dining Plans
Food is expensive in the Bahamas, because 80% is imported. To help save on this expense, consider one of the three dining plans offered. Plus children 11 years and under eat free with a purchase of an adult dining plan.
Onsite Restaurants
From casual to fine dining to celebrity chefs, the 40 restaurants and bars throughout the property are more than enough to satisfy all culinary desires. It is highly recommended you check out their menus online and book your dinner reservations when you book your hotel room. Whether or not you choose a dining plan, you still need to book reservations in advance.
Daily Resort Fee
In addition to your room rate, there is a daily resort fee of $49.50 plus $3.75 VAT charge. The resort fee includes the following services:
Wifi access for up to 4 devices
Access to Aquaventure
Access to Atlantis Fitness Center and Movie Theatre
Casino Lessons
Complimentary Shuttle Service
In-room coffee and tea
Two bottles of water daily
Unlimited local phone calls
A more detailed breakdown is available on their website.
Download the free app or check out atlantisbahamas.com for more details.
