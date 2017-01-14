How a ‘Little Big Meal’ deal at TFM can save your weeknight dinner woes

I can’t count the number of times I’ve driven my car through a fast food drive through in complete dinnertime desperation (well, I could, but it would be embarrassing.) Whether it’s lack planning what to eat or overly-optimistically thinking I can pull off a 5-course meal on a Tuesday night, weeknight meals are tough. Enter the ‘Little Big Meal’ at newly renovated The Fresh Market. Available every day of the month, The Fresh Market offers convenient, grab-and-go solutions for preparing a 4-person home-cooked meal. They are quick, easy to find in the store, even easier to prepare at home, and are budget-friendly, starting at just $10.
At the Providence Road location, all choices and ingredients can be found in the refrigerated section in back of the store, just to the left of the vegetables and the right of the seafood. Each week rotates what the meal is, and typically you get to choose a few of the items to suit your family’s tastebuds. Here’s what a sample from this week’s Meatloaf meal included:
GET ONE: The Fresh Market Italian Meatloaf
CHOOSE ONE: Lundberg Risotto (Alfredo, Butternut Squash, Creamy Parmesan, Garlic Primavera)
GET ONE: bunch asparagus tips
CHOOSE ONE: Pound Cake (Cranberry Orange Walnut, Triple Berry, French Vanilla, Raspberry Peach, Blueberry, Old Fashion Lemon, Caramel Apple, Pumpkin Chocolate Chip, Red Velvet, Gingerbread)
Upcoming meals for the month of January are: January 18-24 – Tacos and January 25-31 – Slow Cooker
For more information and store locations visit https://www.thefreshmarket.com/specials/little-big-meal.
Comments