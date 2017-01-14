JCC invites parents and teens to SCREENAGERS

SCREENAGERS probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including the director's own, and depicts messy struggles, over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Through surprising insights from authors and brain scientists solutions emerge on how we can empower kids to best navigate the digital world. Following the film there will be a panel discussion with Michelle Icard from Michelle in the Middle, Melanie Hempe, Founder of Families Managing Media, Nicole Levine from Jewish Family Services and Justin Ashely a Charlotte-Mecklenburg teacher. Children 10 and up welcome to attend.
Sunday, January 17 from 1:15 – 3pm
Levine JCC
Tickets are $!2 for Levine JCC members and $18 for non-members
Click here for more detailed information and a trailer for the movie.
