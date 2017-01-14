NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day set for January 21

What has become a much-anticipated season kickoff event, NASCAR will offer FREE admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame as part of NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day. That’s just one of the many exciting offerings during the day-long celebration of NASCAR’s passionate fans, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In addition to free access to the Hall, NASCAR stars past and present will participate in autograph and Q&A sessions throughout the day. Fans will be admitted into the Hall on a first-come, first-served basis in lieu of needing a ticket. Doors open at 8 a.m.
However, tickets to the below autograph sessions, featuring stars from all three NASCAR national series, must be secured in advance. Tickets for these autograph sessions will be available for free on nascarhall.com starting at 10 am ET on Saturday, Jan. 7. Each fan can secure up to two autograph session tickets.
Sessions and drivers include:
Session 1 (9:30 a.m.)
Richard Childress, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon
Session 2 (10:30 a.m.)
Aric Almirola, Ryan Reed, Timothy Peters
Session 3 (11:30 a.m.)
Kasey Kahne, Daniel Suárez, John Hunter Nemechek
Session 4 (12:30 p.m.)
Martin Truex Jr., Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson
Session 2 (2 p.m.)
Chase Elliott, Blake Koch, Kaz Grala
Session 6 (3 p.m.)
David Ragan, Brennan Poole, Christopher Bell
Session 7 (4 p.m.)
Paul Menard, Brendan Gaughan, Johnny Sauter
Q&A sessions with all of the above drivers will begin 30 minute prior to their autograph session and are open to all guests. In addition, members of the NASCAR Next program and NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 inductees Rick Hendrick and Mark Martin will participate in Q&As for all those in attendance.
NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day will follow the previous evening’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Induction Ceremony on Jan. 20 (8 p.m. ET on NBCSN). As in previous years, current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series stars will help present each inductee. Scheduled to present at this year’s induction ceremony are seven-time premier series champion Jimmie Johnson, Matt Kenseth, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Austin Dillon and Ty Dillon. For tickets to the Induction Ceremony, visit nascarhall.com/inductees/induction-ceremony.
