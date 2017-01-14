Gannt Center offers family-friendly ideas for celebrating MLK holiday

On Monday, January 16, 2017, the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture comes alive with film screenings, community discussions on race and identity, dance classes, art workshops and more for its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday celebration. The Center will open its doors from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., extending hours for visitors to enjoy the slate of activities. Presented by Food Lion, this free, family-friendly event is open to the public and is designed for residents of all ages. Six Food Lion gift cards will also be awarded to participants during the activities.
“King holiday is always an incredible time for us to celebrate African-American heritage and culture in Charlotte and here at the Gantt Center,” says David Taylor, Gantt Center President and CEO. “By showcasing the breadth of our artistic genius on that day, we hope to break down stereotypes and redefine the way art by people of color is presented and perceived.”
Highlights of the day include a panel discussion featuring Brenda Tindal, historian at the Levine Museum of the New South; photojournalist de’Angelo Dia who captured footage of the Charlotte riots; Toussaint Romain, interviewed by CNN during the protests following the Keith Lamont Scott shooting; a premiere of the film Perspective, by Charles and Mary Love; a theatrical performance by Quentin Talley, founder of On Q Performing Arts, Inc.; and a community dance class and performance with Westside Cultural Arts Company and master drummer Gary Mumford. For a detailed events schedule visit ganttcenter.org.
For more ideas on celebrating the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. all weekend long, check out http://www.charlottefive.com/12-ways-to-celebrate-mlk-day-this-weekend/.
