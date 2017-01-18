ANSWER scholarship looking for moms wanting to earn a college degree

Are you a mom in the greater Charlotte area who has always wanted to earn your college degree? ANSWER Scholarship may be for you.
ANSWER Scholarship helps mothers in the Charlotte region earn college degrees and become strong and self-sufficient. Their children are inspired to follow their example and work harder in school. ANSWER has funded 83 college scholarships for 44 women in the Carolinas since 2006. Today, more women and families are thriving because of ANSWER.
ANSWER Scholarship is currently accepting applications for the 2017-2018 school year. The deadline is March 3. The organization awards scholarships through a competitive application process.
Successful applicants are:
— Age 25 or older at the time of the application deadline.
— Primary caregiver to at least one school-age child (grades K-12)
— Residents of Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Stanly or Union counties in North Carolina and Lancaster or York counties in South Carolina.
—Enrolled or plan to enroll as a full-time, degree-seeking student at an accredited institution in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties, seeking a first-time bachelor’s degree, a two-year nursing degree, or a two-year degree in CPCC’s Health Careers Program.
All scholarship recipients are required to participate in our Mentors for Mom program, including attendance at one Saturday meeting per month. Mentors offer support and guidance on handling the challenges of school, family, and work.
Like to learn more? Visit www.answerscholarship.org and check us out on Facebook.
Then apply at http://ow.ly/FfxN306LgLH . To get started, enter ANSWER Scholarship in the search field to access the application.
