Moms

January 18, 2017 9:49 PM

A night of Mommy Makeover options

MomsCharlotte

Written by moms in Charlotte for moms in Charlotte

Join Charlotte Plastic Surgery Thursday, January 26 for an moms’ “My Body, My Turn” night out. Dine on hors d’Oeuvres and sip wine while mingling with doctors and team members to learn about surgical and non-surgical Mommy Makeover options. The opportunity for one-on-one mini consultations with expert providers will be available, as will live service demonstrations and presentations. Take a little time to find out just what the Charlotte Plastic Surgery team can do for you.

Date: Thursday, January 26

Time: 6:00pm

Location: Charlotte Plastic Surgery 2215 Randolph Road

RSVP: 704-237-0036

More details at: http://www.charlotteplasticsurgery.com/the-latest/blog/my-body-my-turn

Related content

Moms

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pickering discusses Middle East peace

View more video

Entertainment Videos