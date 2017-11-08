The donors to the Empty Stocking Fund

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. All of the money that people contribute goes to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.
Here are the latest donors to date for this year’s campaign:
On Behalf Of Amount
Mark Greene $25.00
Letitia E. Thompson $100.00
Franklin Klanduch $50.00
Mary May Gillespie $100.00
Harkey Lambeth Gunter LLP $500.00
Barbara & Vincent Murray $50.00
In memory of H. T. “Toby” Webb, by Tom Webb $1,000.00
Britton & Gwendolyn Smith $1,000.00
In memory of Rachel Harper, by The Smiths $100.00
In loving memory of B. Marshall Beaty, III $100.00
David McAllister $100.00
John Evans $500.00
Michael Plunkett $100.00
John & Nancy Banister $100.00
In memory of Bob & Betty Kunik, by The Kunik Family $50.00
Anonymous $50.00
Anonymous $600.00
Ann P. Babcock $200.00
Claude E. Hamilton $500.00
In loving memory of Jean E. Muhleman, by her family $300.00
Felicia & Thomas Lee $75.00
John & Mary Cox $25.00
Virginia S. Wright $50.00
Lynn S. Watson $100.00
Patricia S. Savino $50.00
Mr. & Mrs. Richard Hahn $300.00
To the greatest Grandmother ever, Happy Rogers. As Cousin Johnny said, “Everybody should have a Grandma Happy!" $100.00
Kathy Clark $100.00
Lee & Cyndi Martinec $100.00
Raffaele Bruno $25.00
Adam Clark $100.00
In memory of my parents, Mike & Marion Michalove, by Karen Edinger $100.00
In honor of Rev. James Sipes $50.00
Gus Gianakopoulos $250.00
In honor of gladys Brewer, from Connie & Jerry Hill $100.00
Joye Cauthen $50.00
John Greene $200.00
In loving memory of Mickey Cochran $100.00
Carolyn Cooper $25.00
Monika Gneuss $100.00
In memory of Mom & Dad $100.00
Timothy Davis $50.00
Nancy Spencer $100.00
Julia Slaydon $100.00
Today’s Total $7,875.00
Year-To-Date Total: $22,592.46
Donors from earlier this year:
Gene H. Clark $25.00
Emerson Bell $100.00
Susan K. Jetton $25.00
Benjamin Russo $25.00
Beverly S. Hance $100.00
Kathleen G. Nix $1,000.00
In memory of Ruby & Ott Burton, by Macly & Chris Tull $250.00
In honor of my family, by Norma Hayes $100.00
Tara T. Robinson $100.00
Linda L. Kirvan $100.00
William & Terri Hutaff $900.00
Mr. & Mrs. Lee Chambers $500.00
Mary L. Ellison $500.00
In honor of Roger & Alice Beiker, by Richard & Rita Mooney $100.00
Alan & Susan Kaliski $100.00
In memory of Thomas Stephen Cook $500.00
Birshal E. Poole $100.00
Susan & Gary Garcia $50.00
In loving memory of Charles B. Bradburg $100.00
Charles A. Taylor, III $100.00
In honor of Bill Jessop $10.00
Anonymous $1,000.00
Mary I. Council $225.00
In loving memory of Richard L. Passine, by his family $100.00
William Lewis $50.00
In memory of our parents & grandparents, Mary Kelly, Harry Kelly, Peggy Kelly, Anne Bruner, Ken Bruner & Darlene Bruner $30.00
William Brightman $100.00
Constance Bobbitt $50.00
Ernest Dwight $1,500.00
Elizabeth Thompson $100.00
Sarah Kaufmann $50.00
Anonymous $50.00
In memory of my mother, Ann Miralia $200.00
Ariel Ayers $50.00
Keli Harms $20.00
Ann Binns $50.00
In memory of Grandma Margaret T. Hardwick $100.00
Ann Bott $125.00
Bank of America Matching Gift $1,825.00
Liberty Matching Gift $176.46
Webb Masten $200.00
In memory of Mr. & Mrs. T. E. Hemby, Sr. $1,000.00
Donald Walker $200.00
Elizabeth A. Carrothers $50.00
Leighton Fogan $100.00
Sam & Sarah Duty $50.00
Robert & Moira Klein $50.00
Dawn Regan $10.00
God Bless!! $21.00
Johnna Oliverio $100.00
Carolyn Killingsworth $150.00
In loving memory of my son, Scott Dodenhoff $100.00
Jane Hunter $100.00
James Reichard $500.00
Lucia Tompkins $50.00
Tracey Tozier $400.00
Kirrene Donaldson $100.00
Daniel Haulk $50.00
Randal Arthur $250.00
Brian Berlin $50.00
Catherine & Bill Reading $150.00
Richard Daeger $50.00
Maria Curtis $400.00
These are donors from last year’s campaign whose names had not appeared in the paper:
Charles Beam $100.00
Pamela Flynn $50.00
In loving memory of Christy Casanova. We love and miss you sweet girl so much. By Family & Friends $200.00
In memory of Gilder & Catherine Horne and G. S. Horne, Jr., by Horne Co. $500.00
Deepe, LLC $50.00
Donna Walcott $100.00
Anonymous $20.00
In memory of Edward and Thelma Yopp $10.00
In honor of The Quantum Brass for their Christmas Joy $50.00
Willis S. Nesbit $25.00
Keith & Letty Stoneman $500.00
Lloyd & Margaret Rash $100.00
Marie C. Porter $150.00
In memory of Mom, Dad and Peggy $150.00
Elizabeth Whitener $50.00
Marilyn B. Kowalchuk $200.00
John Fritz $100.00
Myla Crawford $150.00
Stephanie V. Gilmore $25.00
Jeff Seaman $500.00
Robert Cason $50.00
The Book Rack $50.00
Jeanne Dowd $200.00
In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Rolston Schworm $100.00
Karen Krasniewski $50.00
Donate online at www.charlotteobserver.com/living/helping-others/empty-stocking-fund/article116262948.html or send a check to The Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 37269, Charlotte, NC 28237-7269. Questions about your donation: 704-358-5520. For helping families through the Salvation Army: 704-714-4725.
Empty Stocking Fund
The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. In recent years, Observer readers have contributed an average of nearly $370,000 annually to buy needy children gifts for Christmas. All of the donations go to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families. To qualify, a recipient must submit verification of income, address and other information that demonstrates need. For five days in mid-December, up to 3,000 volunteers help distribute the gifts to families. We’ll publish all donors’ names. If the contributor gives in someone’s memory or honor, we’ll publish that name, too. Contributors can remain anonymous.
