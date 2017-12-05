Angel Tree tags are are stacked on a table inside the Salvation Army's Christmas Bureau. The Salvation Army matches children in need with anonymous donors who buy the gifts.
Empty Stocking Fund

How to donate to the Empty Stocking Fund

Staff reports

December 05, 2017 04:45 PM

The Charlotte Observer has sponsored the Empty Stocking Fund since about 1920. In recent years, Observer readers have contributed an average of nearly $370,000 annually to buy needy children gifts for Christmas. All of the donations go to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau, which buys toys, food, clothing and gift cards for families.

To qualify, a recipient must submit verification of income, address and other information that demonstrates need.

For five days in mid-December, up to 3,000 volunteers help distribute the gifts to families. We’ll publish all donors’ names. If the contributor gives in someone’s memory or honor, we’ll publish that name, too. Contributors can remain anonymous.

To donate online: www.charlotteobserver.com/living/helping-others/empty-stocking-fund/article116262948.html. Send checks to: The Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 37269, Charlotte, NC 28237-7269. Questions about your donation: 704-358-5520. For helping families through the Salvation Army: 704-714-4725.

