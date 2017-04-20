Charlotte Observer Summer Camp scholarship opportunities for 2017

Every year the Charlotte Observer Summer Camp fund sends more than 1,000 kids from mostly low-income families to a wide variety of camps, thanks to donations from readers and the community.
The Summer Camp Fund has selected 2017 grant recipients from among organizations submitting applications. Campers may apply directly to these organizations for a scholarship opportunity.
American Diabetes Association/Camp Carolina Trails
Autism Society of North Carolina/Camp Royall
Boy Scouts of America Mecklenburg County Council/Camp Grimes
Camp Celo, Inc.
Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council/Dale Earnhardt Leadership Camp at Oak Springs
Girl Scouts Peaks to Piedmont/Camp Ginger Cascades
Green River Preserve
Camp Grier
Camp Kesem
Christmont’s Camp Lakey Gap
Lutheridge & Lutherock
McDowell Nature Center/Urban Outdoor Connection Camp
Mooresville Parks and Recreation
Camp Rockmont/Adventure Week
Salvation Army/Camp Walter Johnson
Trusted Parents
Cannon/Kannapolis YMCA
Johnston YMCA
Lincoln County YMCA
McCrorey YMCA
Northwest NC YMCA/Camp Hanes
YMCA Camp Sea Gull and Camp Seafarer
Simmons YMCA
Stanly County YMCA
YMCA Camp Thunderbird
Upper Palmetto YMCA/Camp Cherokee
Cabarrus County 4-H/Camp Betsy Jeff Penn
Clemson University 4-H/W. W. Long Leadership Center
Cleveland County/ Millstone 4-H Camp
Gaston County 4-H
Mecklenburg County 4-H
Union County 4-H
