April 20, 2017 4:17 PM

Charlotte Observer Summer Camp scholarship opportunities for 2017

Every year the Charlotte Observer Summer Camp fund sends more than 1,000 kids from mostly low-income families to a wide variety of camps, thanks to donations from readers and the community.

The Summer Camp Fund has selected 2017 grant recipients from among organizations submitting applications. Campers may apply directly to these organizations for a scholarship opportunity.

American Diabetes Association/Camp Carolina Trails

Autism Society of North Carolina/Camp Royall

Boy Scouts of America Mecklenburg County Council/Camp Grimes

Camp Celo, Inc.

Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council/Dale Earnhardt Leadership Camp at Oak Springs

Girl Scouts Peaks to Piedmont/Camp Ginger Cascades

Green River Preserve

Camp Grier

Camp Kesem

Christmont’s Camp Lakey Gap

Lutheridge & Lutherock

McDowell Nature Center/Urban Outdoor Connection Camp

Mooresville Parks and Recreation

Camp Rockmont/Adventure Week

Salvation Army/Camp Walter Johnson

Trusted Parents

Cannon/Kannapolis YMCA

Johnston YMCA

Lincoln County YMCA

McCrorey YMCA

Northwest NC YMCA/Camp Hanes

YMCA Camp Sea Gull and Camp Seafarer

Simmons YMCA

Stanly County YMCA

YMCA Camp Thunderbird

Upper Palmetto YMCA/Camp Cherokee

Cabarrus County 4-H/Camp Betsy Jeff Penn

Clemson University 4-H/W. W. Long Leadership Center

Cleveland County/ Millstone 4-H Camp

Gaston County 4-H

Mecklenburg County 4-H

Union County 4-H

