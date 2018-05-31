Faith, fitness and fun converge at Camp Walter Johnson

When Terrance Oxner, 11, returned from a week at Camp Walter Johnson in Denton last summer, he told his mom he had done “everything.”

“He had a ball; he was so excited,” said his mom, Vanessa Hines.

The way she tells it, Terrance – who will return to camp again this summer thanks to a Charlotte Observer Summer Camp Fund scholarship – was practically breathless as he recounted swimming, hiking and the all-encompassing “everything.” (That includes a rock wall, ropes course, nature hikes and a putt-putt course.)

He’d never been hiking and discovered he loved it. In fact, he had never spent the night away from home until last summer.

“He’s mostly outgoing but can sometimes be bashful,” she said. “But he loved meeting new people. And people love Terrance."

Since 2009, the Observer Summer Camp Fund has raised over $1.5 million and sent more than 3,000 children from the area to day and sleepaway camps.

This summer, more than 500 kids will attend 33 camps. And 81 are headed to Walter Johnson, which is run by the Salvation Army of North and South Carolina. And they will return home with stories of accomplishment.

“Kids get to swim twice a day. That’s usually what they talk about when they return home,” said Marty Clary, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Charlotte. That Boys & Girls Club is a program of the local Salvation Army.