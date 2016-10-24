Before picking pumpkins, look at the vine

They're big, round and orange, but are they ripe?
Harvest time is here for pumpkins and other hard-skinned winter squash. But how do you know when your prized pumpkin (or butternut) is ready?
- Examine the vines as well as the fruit. Pick your pumpkins after their vines have yellowed and dried. To speed up this process (especially as Halloween approaches), stop irrigating those plants. (Without water, the pumpkin or squash will ripen.)
- Look for an outer skin that's evenly colored and hard, not soft or pliable. Although pumpkins can range from mere ounces to hundreds of pounds, the ripe one should seem full size for its variety and well formed with the stem still attached.
- Want more proof? Lightly thump the pumpkin or winter squash with your fingers; ripe fruit will sound hollow with a deeper tone. Try to press your fingernail into the squash's skin. If the shell is hard enough to resist puncture, that pumpkin or squash is ready.
- When harvesting, use a sharp knife or pruners to cut stems. Keep a little stem attached; that way, the squash will last longer after picking.
