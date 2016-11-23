Gardening to-do list for before winter

1:19 Heart transplant recipient James Brock has survived 29 years Pause

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

1:47 Hundreds attend Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

1:07 Wake County firefighters head west to help battle wildfires

3:36 A timeline of the Charlotte police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

0:54 The Hamiltons find their tree

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook