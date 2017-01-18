You can hear the lovely call of the white-throated sparrow now in Charlotte

If you are a winter feeding enthusiast who lives near thick cover in the form of woodland thickets, streamside brush, or thick shrubbery then you are almost certain to be familiar with white-throated sparrows. This species is among the most numerous of the many sparrow species that winter in our area.
They are a flocking bird that will forage in groups of up to several dozen individuals, calling persistently to each other while they scratch through the dense woodland thickets they love. A good feeding station with seed sprinkled on the ground will draw them out of the cover and into view however.
The white-throat is a bird that will sing throughout the winter. Their clear whistled Old Sam Pea-bo-dy or Oh Can-a-da is a familiar sound to many. Indeed, the song makes such an impression on folks that I often get audio recordings sent identification, even from non-birders.
If you host a winter flock of these birds you may likely have noticed that there are two genetic color morphs of white-throated sparrow; a white form and a tan form. The white form has bright white crown stripes bordered by jet black. The throat is also bright white and the breast is generally clear gray. The brightest individuals are quite striking.
The tan form is more muted in color. The white crown stripes are replaced by brown or tan, the throat is more of a dingy white, and the breast is of a more mottled gray or dark gray plumage. Casual birders may think the bright birds are males and the tan birds are females but studies show the two forms are split evenly between the two genders. Moreover, studies also show the birds are well aware of the color differences among them.
Males of both forms seem to prefer white-striped females but both female forms seem to prefer tan-striped males. Additionally white-striped birds are more aggressive than tan. It is a set-up for a mating free-for-all come spring but after the feathers settle almost every pair consists of a white-striped bird and a tan-striped bird. This guarantees an even split between the chicks produced.
We won’t be able to see that. White-throated sparrows leave our area completely by early May, heading for northern breeding grounds.
Taylor Piephoff is a naturalist with an interest in the birds and wildlife of the southern Piedmont: PiephoffT@aol.com.
