Mockingbirds aren’t the only expert mimics sitting in the trees

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament Pause

0:55 Madness for reading on parade

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

0:29 Maye and Meeks on opposing teams

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:59 Task force focused on helping Charlotte’s poor: “We are not going back to business as usual”

3:08 UNC's Maye: I saw I had an opening, I just put it up and luckily it went in