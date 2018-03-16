First swallow of the year and many other birds spotted at McAlpine Creek Park

Last Sunday I took a cool, damp stroll around McAlpine Creek Park off Monroe Road. I concentrated on the fishing pond, adjacent beaver pond and the high wooded slope above both.
The recent cool weather has slowed the progress of arriving north-bound species, but I was able to pick up my first swallow of the year, a Northern rough-winged. I heard its characteristic rough brrip brrip call before I saw the bird itself. The usual Canada goose flock was present, as were a pair of mallards. I’m not too sure how wild any of these are. A lone American coot swam out into the middle of the lake as I approached. That bird was wild.
At the beaver pond I watched a female wood duck following a beautiful male. She in turn was being followed by two other males. It looked to me like she had made her choice and the other two drakes just hadn’t gotten the message yet. Two belted kingfishers flew around the pond, too. That beaver pond is one of the most dependable local spots to see this species.
Two great blue herons fished in the shallows, and a pair of Eastern phoebes foraged along the low vegetation. On the wooded slope next to the pond I noticed a pair of mallards walking through the woods; kind of unusual. I don’t know if they were foraging for some of last year’s acorns or were looking for a suitable nest location.
For the second week in a row I located an active red-shouldered hawk nest. This time my attention was drawn to an adult bird dismantling a squirrel nest and taking the contents about 50 yards away to a large platform of sticks in an oak crotch. Closer inspection revealed a sitting bird already on the nest. I don’t know if the squirrel nest was active or not, but there was no squirrel protesting the situation.
The athletic fields around the lake attracted a large flock of American robins with a few European starlings mixed in. A pair of Eastern bluebirds, a few yellow-rumped warblers, a downy woodpecker, a yellow-breasted sapsucker, and a small flock of dark-eyed juncos joined in on the ground or in the scattered trees.
This coming week looks to have a nice warm-up finally. I’ll be looking for more of the early spring arrivals. Ruby-throated hummingbirds will be arriving in two weeks.
Taylor Piephoff is a naturalist with an interest in the birds and wildlife of the southern Piedmont: PiephoffT@aol.com.
