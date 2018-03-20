Hoodline
Hoodline
Hoodline

Home & Garden

What's the cheapest rental available in Charlotte, right now?

Neighborhood Info from Hoodline

March 20, 2018 12:44 PM

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet—there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Charlotte look like these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units in Charlotte, via rental site ApartmentList, to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5931 Providence Rd. #595503

This 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment, situated in the Reserve at Providence complex at 5931 Providence Rd., is listed for $635 / month for its 620 square feet.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are both welcome for an additional fee. Amenities within the complex include a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, 24-hour maintenance and a dog park/dog grooming area. 

(See the complete listing here.)

1400 Ventura Way Dr. #22

Next, there's this efficiency studio apartment in the Somerset Apartments complex at 1400 Ventura Way Dr., listed at $645 / month for its 300 square feet.

The building boasts amenities like on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a playground. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning and a dishwasher. Feline and canine companions are allowed for an additional fee.

(See the listing here.)

5723 Cedars East Ct. #3

Listed at $679 / month, this 675-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located in the Arcadian Village complex at 5723 Cedars East Ct.

Amenities offered in the building include a playground and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, patio with storage area, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Pets are allowed for an additional fee.  

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3115 Southwest Blvd. 

To round things out, there's this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 36 East 38th St. It's being listed for $695 / month for its 980 square feet. 

Amenities in the recently renovated apartment include air conditioning and a ceiling fan. The building offers on-site laundry, communal BBQ grills and parking. Dogs and cats are permitted on a case-by-case basis, for an additional fee.

(Here's the full listing.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Commercial explains how tankless water heater gets water hotter faster

View More Video