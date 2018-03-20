What's the cheapest rental available in Charlotte, right now?

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet—there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Charlotte look like these days—and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom units in Charlotte, via rental site ApartmentList, to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5931 Providence Rd. #595503
This 1-bedroom, 1-bath apartment, situated in the Reserve at Providence complex at 5931 Providence Rd., is listed for $635 / month for its 620 square feet.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a dishwasher, a garbage disposal and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are both welcome for an additional fee. Amenities within the complex include a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court, 24-hour maintenance and a dog park/dog grooming area.
Next, there's this efficiency studio apartment in the Somerset Apartments complex at 1400 Ventura Way Dr., listed at $645 / month for its 300 square feet.
The building boasts amenities like on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a playground. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning and a dishwasher. Feline and canine companions are allowed for an additional fee.
Listed at $679 / month, this 675-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located in the Arcadian Village complex at 5723 Cedars East Ct.
Amenities offered in the building include a playground and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, patio with storage area, air conditioning and a dishwasher. Pets are allowed for an additional fee.
To round things out, there's this 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 36 East 38th St. It's being listed for $695 / month for its 980 square feet.
Amenities in the recently renovated apartment include air conditioning and a ceiling fan. The building offers on-site laundry, communal BBQ grills and parking. Dogs and cats are permitted on a case-by-case basis, for an additional fee.
