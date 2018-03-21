Hoodline
Hoodline
Hoodline

Home & Garden

The cheapest rental apartments in Dilworth, explored

Neighborhood Info from Hoodline

March 21, 2018 09:26 AM

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Dilworth are hovering around $1,292 (compared to a $1,158 average for Charlotte). So how does the low-end pricing on a Dilworth rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

501 E Kingston Ave., #B

 

Listed at $795 / month, this 300-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 501 E Kingston Ave., is 38.5 percent less than the $1,292 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Dilworth.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a small kitchenette, a decorative fireplace and a large porch. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1121 Myrtle Ave., #46

 
  

This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 1121 Myrtle Ave., is listed for $1,100 / month for its 672-square-feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, large windows, built-in shelves and plenty of cabinet space. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1510 Scott Ave.

 
 

Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1510 Scott Ave. (at Scott Ave. & Buchanan St.), which, at 698-square-feet, is going for $1,149 / month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.



Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Commercial explains how tankless water heater gets water hotter faster

View More Video