The cheapest rental apartments in Dilworth, explored

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Dilworth are hovering around $1,292 (compared to a $1,158 average for Charlotte). So how does the low-end pricing on a Dilworth rental look these days—and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
501 E Kingston Ave., #B
Listed at $795 / month, this 300-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 501 E Kingston Ave., is 38.5 percent less than the $1,292 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Dilworth.
In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a small kitchenette, a decorative fireplace and a large porch. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1510 Scott Ave. (at Scott Ave. & Buchanan St.), which, at 698-square-feet, is going for $1,149 / month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, outdoor space, an elevator, secured entry and a residents lounge. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, garden access, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
Comments