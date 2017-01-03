Two StoneCrest angels offer comfort – and a ride to the hospital

I had dropped my wife off the Target store in StoneCrest to do some shopping. I parked the car and, after a while, I decided to go into the store to find her. As I stepped out of the car, I felt a wave rush over me and became totally disoriented. The next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground and hearing people asking if I was OK. I had passed out.
There were two women kneeling next to me as I came to. They had called 911 and were waiting for them to arrive. I told them my wife was shopping in the store. They had the store page her and bring her out to where I was laying. They told her how they found me and let her know the paramedics were on their way.
Once the paramedics arrived, they checked my vital signs and indicated I should be taken to a hospital. I asked to be taken to Novant in Matthews, and they put me in the ambulance. The two ladies who found me drove my wife to the hospital – one in our car and one in their car – and stayed with her until she was taken into my bay. They continued to stay until the medical personnel took over. It was then that they gave my wife and me a big hug, wished us well and left.
Their involvement was an exceptional show of caring and support. Without their concern and follow-up until they knew everything was going to be OK, who knows what might have happened? I thank them and will remember these “everyday angels” always.
Sam Goldberg, Mint Hill
