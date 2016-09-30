Can something good come out of Fantasia’s controversial ‘All Lives Matter’ cry?

It started out with good intentions.
Fantasia Barrino and Anthony Hamilton – both Charlotte residents and Grammy Award-winning R&B recording artists – last weekend announced a free concert for Sept. 25 that they hoped would bring the city together in the wake of the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott, a 43-year-old black man, by a Charlotte police officer.
But almost immediately, Barrino and Hamilton were savaged on Twitter because underneath the event’s title “Hear Me Now!” were, in smaller letters, three words that have become incredibly divisive: “All Lives Matter.”
Anthony Hamilton clears up the air over #AllLivesMatter flyer. Fantasia and her husband had a different take. https://t.co/lxhJsPk9xG pic.twitter.com/2IS2ecO36G— JET magazine (@GetJETmag) September 27, 2016
The criticism Barrino took was particularly brutal, as several people dredged up her past issues with illiteracy (“You need to be able to ‘read between the lines’ to grasp why All Lives Matter is problematic,” comedian Dillon Stevenson tweeted. “We KNOW reading isn’t Fantasia’s strong suit.”)
Fantasia posted something saying "All Lives Matter"? Probably an honest mistake, y'all know she can't read— Papa Jawn's (@Theezy) September 25, 2016
If Fantasia having an All Lives Matter concert, what white people are going? Last time I checked only black people support her.— OG Stretch (@JetLifeLidz) September 26, 2016
Hamilton, 45, quickly responded, saying he was as blindsided by the wording as his fans were. “Unfortunately, there was a flyer put out with my name on it that I didn’t approve – an ‘All Lives Matter’ flyer,” he said in a video he posted to his Twitter account. “I’m a father of six black males, so black lives do matter.”
#BlackLivesMatter ✊ | Read my article here: https://t.co/0YZcoZcEVB @ pic.twitter.com/cUarJ71eGB— Anthony Hamilton (@HamiltonAnthony) September 25, 2016
But Barrino, 32, held her ground. In a often-rambling, sometimes-defiant Facebook Live video she posted that Sunday morning with her husband, Kendall Taylor, the High Point native said the concert (which was to take place in uptown’s Romare Bearden Park) was being postponed till “next weekend” because it conflicted with the Carolina Panthers game. She gave no new date or time.
The video didn’t do much to smooth things over.
“It’s real easy to critique somebody sitting behind your desk, or behind your smartphone … and you’re talking about a word between ‘all’ and ‘black,’ ” Taylor said in the video. “Black lives matter because all lives matter.”
Toward the end of the nine-minute video message, Barrino’s temper seemed to flare: “We put out one little post – one little post. And that’s my problem with people. They missed the whole message. And they’re looking to find something they can just – ‘Oh! Found something! ‘Let’s go and start some negativity!’ ”
Look, on the face of it, the phrase “All Lives Matter” sounds innocuous – right? – and maybe even kind of unifying. Except it’s not. Especially not to African Americans, and especially not to those who are pouring their energies into the Black Lives Matter movement.
“Black people understand that all lives matter. We never said that they didn’t,” said Charlotte NAACP President Corine Mack by phone Friday. “But let’s talk about the way blacks are being treated now, how we’re being killed, how there’s no one being held accountable for killing us, how there is no one who has any consequences for killing us. We are saying: Black lives matter.
“Now, if people (want to), they can say, ‘black lives matter, too.’ T-o-o. But that’s what we’re saying when we say, ‘Black lives matter.’ We in no way ever said that white lives didn’t matter, and Native Americans’ didn’t matter, and Latinos’ didn’t matter. Black people, historically, have loved people, have been a forgiving people. We are just sick and tired of being sick and tired – of seeing our young black men and women die in the streets, and there are no consequences.”
Or, here’s my favorite explanation of why “All Lives Matter” is so problematic, from a July 11 column by Jeffrey Kluger, editor at large for Time magazine:
“The go-to criticism ... is the disingenuous question: ‘Hey! What about other lives?’ On CBS’s Face the Nation, (Rudy) Giuliani went through the usual riff: ‘Black lives matter. White lives matter. Asian lives matter. Hispanic lives matter,’ the idea being that all lives matter just the same, and that there must be something terribly elitist and wrong with you if you care only about black ones.
“But nobody said those other lives don’t matter; no one even said that black lives matter a tiny bit more. Pretending that the choice is binary – and then acting as if it’s the other side that framed it that way – is a handy dodge but a dishonest one. If I say ‘Save the whales,’ it does not mean, ‘Screw the eagles.’ ”
(“That’s a perfect analogy,” Mack told me, when I read her that last sentence.)
By Wednesday, Barrino had backed down. In a statement the singer issued via social media that afternoon, she wrote: “My hope was to do something positive in my community by bringing everyone together in a time of crisis. My intention was never to take away from the Black Lives Matter movement, and I am truly sorry if my words were misconstrued. Black lives will always matter to me and I never meant for my words to make you feel otherwise.”
September 28, 2016
She didn’t explicitly say the concert was off, so I asked her rep to confirm the status of the show. “No concert this weekend,” I was told. In a separate email, to my editor, the rep said: “It’s just that they couldn’t set it up properly in enough time.”
I made multiple pleas for interviews with Barrino; each was declined. However, Anthony Hamilton spoke with me by phone on Thursday.
“It was just to sing to heal the people and be a part of the solution, or at least ease the pain of the people by singing. I wanted to be a part of that,” said Hamilton, who on Sept. 23 – as protesters prepared to march again in Charlotte – published an op-ed for The Root in which he encouraged black people to speak out against injustices.
Then he saw the “All Lives Matter” tagline, he said, which he wasn’t expecting, followed by the vitriol, which he was.
“It was almost like they wanted to throw the towel in on me and Fantasia, because of the sensitivity and the urgency of this. People are really on the edge, and really, really sensitive. So I get it. I get it. You just have to be smart enough to know how to approach people in such desperate times,” said Hamilton, adding that he feels no animosity toward Barrino over the controversy.
So there might not be a Fantasia Barrino-Anthony Hamilton concert to try to bring people together in the foreseeable future, in at least some part because of three words that make up one contentious phrase.
But maybe there’s still hope – for a resolution that can only come when we try to talk and understand each other.
“I support the people that need to have that space to be angry,” said the NAACP’s Mack, of the backlash that hit Barrino in particular. “But I think it’s important that we don’t alienate anyone at this time. That’s just me, personally. So if you have her number, ask her to reach out to me. Because I’d like to personally apologize, and I’d like to embrace her and have her (perform for Charlotte). I would like to have her do a concert. Let’s have that conversation.”
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments