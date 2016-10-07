I’m just not that into the Panthers right now

I have a dilemma, and am pretty much black-and-Panther-blue from beating myself up over it these past four weeks.
The thing is, I’m just not sure I’m that into the Carolina Panthers anymore.
It was super-fun watching them last year, obviously. Like, SO fun. OK, maybe I did miss one or two or half a dozen games at the beginning of the 2016 season, but it was awfully gratifying to be able to say come Super Bowl Sunday that I had been a fan since the team was just 6 and Oh.
I was totally rolling my eyes at all those johnny-come-lately posers who started showing up at Bank of America Stadium in Week 10 wearing fresh-off-the-rack Cam Newton jerseys and being all like, “Yeeeeaaaaahh!! Continue pounding, guys!” Duh. They couldn’t even pronounce “Kuechly” yet, while I had been saying it correctly for a month thanks to Google and the phrase “phonetic pronunciation of Luke Kuechly’s name.”
But, you know, this season the Panthers aren’t playing as well, Cam isn’t doing as many end-zone celebration dances, and there’s just not as much winning going on as I had grown accustomed to.
I know, I know: I’m making it sound like it’s them that’s the problem in this relationship. Honestly, it’s not. It’s me.
For one, keeping up with football is hard work, man! It’s not just the fact that I struggle to hold even a dozen of the names of the 53 players on the roster in my head at one time. It’s also having to know when “TD” means Thomas Davis and when “TD” means touchdown; and why Coach Rivera is “Riverboat Ron” (hint: It’s not that he likes to play the penny slots when in Vegas); and what all the words are to “Sweet Caroline.”
I mean, then you factor in that I’ve got a job, I’ve got a family and friends, I’m trying to work out six days a week, plus I’ve been meaning to finally sit down and power through all five seasons of “The Wire” and also re-watch “Stranger Things.” (Such a good show.)
It’s just a really busy fall for me.
Also: I have conflicting loyalties going into this Monday night’s game. No, I’m not from Tampa Bay, and no, their 1-3 record doesn’t appeal to me either. But Jameis Winston is my fantasy football quarterback, and I kind of need him to have a good game on Monday because my team is matched up this week against my neighbor’s, and this neighbor is full of himself.
Oh, on top of all that – switching sports for a sec – I just found out that the Boston Red Sox are in the playoffs. I grew up two hours from Boston and I identify myself as a lifelong fan, so I need to start learning who is on the team soon. ... (Although, hmmm. Maybe in the interest of time, I should wait to see whether they can beat the Indians first. They are playing the Indians, right? Right. OK, good. Anyway, maybe since I’m so busy I can just wait and see if they win the divisional series before committing to watch them. It’s a long postseason, after all.)
Taking all those things into consideration, this frankly seems like an ideal time to perhaps put my enthusiasm for the Panthers on hiatus. I wouldn’t totally abandon them; I just maybe need to contemplate. Meditate on it a little bit.
And I’ll make this pledge to you right now: If I start feeling less overwhelmed by life later this winter, and if that dovetails with a Panthers win streak, I’ll definitely buy some really good playoff tickets – and maybe a crisp new Keekly jersey, too.
‘You might be a bandwagon Panthers fan if...’
I was kind of worried about being a bandwagon fan, so I asked some superfans. Uh oh...
▪ “You might be a bandwagon Panthers fan if: 1) You’re a PSL owner, but you wear a different jersey when ‘your’ team comes to town. 2) You’re a PSL owner and you sell the rest of the season after a 1-3 start. 3) You leave at the end of the third quarter, once beer sales stop.” – Brian and Jen Wetzel, Fort Mill, S.C.
▪ “You might be a bandwagon Panthers fan if: 1) You think they have played all their home games at Bank of America Stadium. 2) You can’t name all the coaches in franchise history. 3) You think they have always played in the NFC South. 4) You do not know how the motto, ‘Keep Pounding,’ came about.” – Billy Shue, Charlotte
▪ “You might be a bandwagon Panthers fan if: 1) You put your Cam Newton jersey on eBay after the Atlanta game. 2) You think ‘Keep Pounding’ means ‘keep drinking beer.’ 3) You can’t pronounce ‘Lotulelei.’ 4) You haven’t used your Panther emojis since last season.” – Sonja Dickerson, Charlotte, and her son, SFC Lucas Earnest, U.S. Army, Fort Shafter, Honolulu, Hawaii
▪ “If a fan can’t name the top five or six players on their team, they’re a bandwagoner. If they wear two jerseys sewn together, they’re a bandwagoner. If they cheer for the home team one week and the next week cheer for a team from where they used to live, they’re a bandwagoner. If you asked me who No. 59 is, you’re definitely one. And if after a bad loss you see someone take their jersey off, rip it up, and say, ‘I’m never coming back’ – that’s truly a bandwagon fan. Have seen it first-hand.” – Pat LeClair, Mount Holly
