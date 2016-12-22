We love our stupid Christmas traditions, thank you very much

I probably should think about getting my Christmas shopping done pretty soon.
Some of it is taken care of – I’m a master at narrowly beating Amazon’s “last-chance-to-get-it-before-Christmas” deadline – but I’m gonna wait a little while longer to do the rest because, I mean, it’s tradition in my household that Dad runs out to CVS at 9:30 on Christmas Eve to buy stocking stuffers.
And Christmas traditions in our family are important.
Like the tradition of struggling on the day after Thanksgiving to schlep the bottom third of our artificial tree down the wood attic ladder without a string of lights getting caught on a hinge or a bolt or a nut or my ankles.
Every year, we remark that the built-in extension cords on it seem to get shorter, and that it’s growing more difficult to shape the “branches” so the star on top won’t droop, and that the thing looks like something you’d find a florist selling on Craigslist (no comment), and that, dang it, this is getting ridiculous, we should just buy a real tree next year.
Except we never do, because one, I don’t like having to remember to water things, and two, it’s tradition in my household to complain about having a tree that looks like what Charlie Brown might buy if he went the fake route.
And Christmas traditions in our family are important.
Our (my?) tradition of dragging out the process of ordering and sending holiday cards, for instance. It goes something like this: Around the first of December, one of us (i.e. my wife) says, “Hey, we should get our Christmas cards done earlier this year so it’s out of the way before the holiday craziness really kicks in. You’re the photographer. Can you pick out some good pictures?” I say OK. Five or six days later, she goes, “Hey, did you pick out some good photos for our Christmas cards?” I say something like oops, no, I’ll do it tonight. Five or six days later, I do it.
Once they arrive in the mail, it usually takes a day or two to find the time to address them, and after stuffing and filling out a couple dozen envelopes, our (my?) hands gets tired, or we’re late for a holiday party, or we (I?) get distracted by a funny YouTube video. By this point it’s so late in the season that we take the batch that’s done to the Post Office. Then we typically do a few more here and a few more there over the next couple weeks, sometimes not remembering a friend until their card comes, other times accidentally sending a family member a second card.
Yes. I know. It’s lazy. It’s disorganized. It’s inefficient. But it’s a tradition in my household to send out the last of the holiday cards right around Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
And Christmas traditions in our family are important.
Like the tradition of fighting my wife for mantle space – she with her Santa and Mrs. Claus figurines and “J,” “O” and Y” stocking holders, me with my Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Wii U sensors. (I usually lose.)
Like the bickering over which of our favorite Christmas movies we’ll get to watch first: “Love Actually” (wife), “Elf” (daughter) or “Die Hard” (me). (I usually lose. But help me out here, guys – “Die Hard” is the best Christmas movie of all-time, right? “Now I have a machine gun. Ho. Ho. Ho.” Right??)
Or like heading out at night to drive through neighborhoods looking at lights and arguing over what music to play; my wife wants Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” our daughter wants Ariana Grande’s “Christmas & Chill,” I want Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” on repeat, as part of my never-ending quest to entertain my daughter by mouthing along to the whole song without messing up a single word. (I usually lose – both the argument and, eventually, the lip-sync battle. “Santa won’t you bring me/The one I really need/Won’t you please bring my baby to me-e-e-eeee” gets me every time...)
I could stay on this roll for awhile: Buying cookies at gourmet grocery stores, putting them in Tupperware, bringing them to cookie exchanges, and trying to pass them off as homemade. Opening grandparents’ gifts as soon as they arrive on the doorstep but pretending we didn’t open them till Christmas Day. Setting out craft beer for Santa instead of milk.
But I really need to go get some more shopping done. So after I write addresses on a couple more Christmas cards, steal a craft beer from Santa to drink while watching “Die Hard,” and dust off the fake tree one more time, I’m all over it.
