Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

2016 was a tumultuous year for the Queen City. The Panthers Super Bowl run, police shootings, the battle over HB2 and Election 2016 often thrust Charlotte into the national spotlight. Take look back in this video review.
Charlotte Squawks is an annual stage show poking fun at politics, pop culture and sports through satire and musical parodies. Produced by the Blumenthal and featuring Mike Collins of WFAE’s Charlotte Talks, the show runs every June in the Booth Theater and just finished its 12th season.