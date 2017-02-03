I don’t care about sports, and you can’t make me

This time last year, I knew exactly who was playing in the Super Bowl because I was in San Francisco to watch the game. For work. The Panthers were there, and it was kind of a big deal.
Cut to this past week. I’m working out with a couple of friends, and one of them goes, “So, who are you rooting for in the Super Bowl?”
Now, before I tell you how I responded, allow me to introduce myself: Hi. My name is Théoden and I don’t care about sports.
In so many other ways, I’m a stereotypical kind of guy. I listen to Howard Stern every day. I’d rather drink milk straight out of the carton, and I’d rather drink beer than milk. I’m “allergic” to most household cleaning products. I think TV picture quality matters, a lot, and TV size matters even more.
Come over to my house and ask me if you can watch SportsCenter on my big TV, though, and I’ll have no problem saying, “Sure, if you can figure out what channel it’s on!”
My 21-year-old self wouldn’t recognize this version of me. That dude wouldn’t shut up about sports, even graduated from journalism school with dreams of returning home to New England someday to cover the Boston Red Sox, or UConn Huskies basketball. I spent about half my life obsessed with sports, so even though I eventually decided it was a bigger waste of time than “Grand Theft Auto,” a part of me still at least tried to hold onto that old identity.
I mean, even as recently as a few years ago, being exposed as sports-indifferent would have caused me great discomfort and embarrassment around male friends.
So I muddled and faked my way through conversations about the Panthers or the Bobcats (come on, I do know the Hornets were the Bobcats a few years ago) by recalling photographic memories of headlines I saw on our website and tweets I read by our sportswriters. I’d lie if a friend who knew where I went to college asked, “Wow, did you catch the Arizona game last night?” by saying “Actually, I DVR’d it but had work to do – so don’t tell me who won ’cause I’m watching it as soon as I get home!” Then I’d go home and watch “Homeland.”
But one night, I was at a party, and the conversation turned to “Star Wars.” It was an intense and drawn-out conversation about ... I don’t know, what do “Star Wars” people talk about? Parsecs? Yodas? Whose father is whose?
Anyway, as I stood there waiting for a trap door to magically open up underneath me and take me away to a cooler conversation at the party, it dawned on me: This is exactly how I felt when I got stuck in a sports conversation, except in the sports conversation, I felt inferior and in this one I felt superior.
Which is stupid. Right? Because the “Star Wars” chats sound no lamer than listening to two guys compare their fantasy football stats (and in fact might even sound a smidge cooler). And I mean, isn’t painting your face up with your team’s colors for the big playoff game on par with bringing your replica lightsaber to the opening night of “Rogue One”?
Bottom line: If you’re with me in the Guys Who Don’t Care About Sports club, embrace your indifference. And if someone asks you this week who you’re rooting for in the Super Bowl, here’s the proper response:
“Well, that depends. Who’s playing?”
