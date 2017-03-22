What Harlem Globetrotter does in these videos will make you smile

Here’s a good rule of thumb: If you want to maximize your chances of creating a viral video, might as well leave it in the hands of a guy who’s used to producing slam dunks. (Or trick shots from six stories up – more on that in a minute.)
In the first video, shot at Charlotte’s Ashley Park Elementary School earlier this week, you’ll see Harlem Globetrotter Julian “Zeus” McClurkin greeting a line of students with different styles of handshakes inspired by each one’s personality:
Does all of this look and sound familiar?
Well, you may remember the story last year of Ashley Park fifth-grade teacher Barry White Jr., who became something of a celebrity thanks to a viral Facebook video of him doing similarly elaborate handshakes with each of his students:
Anyway, to be clear, it’s not a wild coincidence. The Globetrotters had sent McClurkin ahead for some appearances to promote the exhibition basketball team’s games in Charlotte on Saturday – and this turned out to be the shrewdest, as it landed the player first on the “Today” show on NBC this morning...
...then, this afternoon, on TMZ:
Globetrotters Star Meets FAMOUS HANDSHAKE STUDENTS ... Let's Do This!!! (VIDEO) https://t.co/PW5LYiI4IY— TMZ (@TMZ) March 22, 2017
McClurkin played college basketball at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro. In a recent interview with the Observer, he said he tells kids that his career is proof that you don’t have to change who you are to “make it.”
“All those naysayers and coaches that cut me and all the teammates who told me I was too soft and too nice to play basketball (were wrong),” said the Globetrotter, who didn’t make his high school team in Columbus, Ohio, until his junior year. He currently holds the Guinness World Record for most slam dunks in a minute’s time (16).
Meanwhile, perhaps even more awesome is this video of McGlurkin standing on the balcony of The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway, tossing a basketball over his shoulder, then watching it drop six stories and into the net of a goal set up in the parking lot:
Now, what I want to know is, how many shots did THAT take?
Saturday’s games: The Globetrotters will bring their tour to Halton Arena on the campus of UNC Charlotte at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.
