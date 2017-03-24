At 81, Johnny Mathis might be more fit than you are. But what about his voice?

Trying to come up with an accurate tally of the number of albums Johnny Mathis has recorded is a little like trying to count sprinkles on an ice cream sundae.
Every time you think you’ve got them all accounted for, you realize you’ve missed one.
And another new album is coming down the pike: The legendary vocalist – who is set to perform one of his increasingly-rare concerts at Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium next Friday, March 31 – is working with luminaries like Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds on his latest.
“This’ll be my hundred-and-fifty-thousandth album, I think,” said Mathis, who may be only slightly exaggerating – he’s cranked out multiple records in a single year several times over the course of six decades in the music business. “We had a little problem finding some songs that suited my voice, but we found them, and that’s kind of the way it is now with music for someone like myself, who is more or less a ballad singer.”
Which is to say that, at 81 years old, Mathis doesn’t sound like a man who’s ready to retire.
So how does he keep his voice in shape after all this time? “I’ve found that if I limit my talking, just everyday talking, a couple of days before I have to sing, my voice is stronger. That really is about the only precaution that I take: I try to rest it as much as possible, and keep the nutritional value of my food up.”
How does he keep the rest of his body in shape? “I go to the gym rather early, with a workout pal. I get there at 7, or a little before, and do weights and a little cardio for an hour, five days a week. I’ve been doing this now for about 25 years. ... It’s kind of natural to me. I started as an athlete when I was in junior high school and got pretty good as a high jumper and a hurdler. In fact, I was on my way to the University of California for the Olympic Trials (in 1955) when I got a phone call from an executive from Columbia that heard one of my recordings that my voice teacher made, and said he wanted me to come back to New York and make my first recording. So that ended my athletic career.”
What will fans hear at his show? Classic hits like “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not for Me to Say,” for sure, but also a selection of songs you might not recognize at all. “At a very early age I went to Brazil, and fell in love with the music that was popular at the time from Brazil, the bossa nova, and then I saw a movie called ‘Black Orpheus,’ which included a lot of music by (Antônio Carlos) Jobim and a lot of other current Brazilian composers. I retain that love and interest for Brazilian music, so in my concerts, I do some wonderful Brazilian songs, in Portuguese, because it’s a beautiful language.”
By the way, despite all of the accolades – the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, his status as Columbia Records’ most veteran recording artist (57 years), his Guinness World Record for longest continuous streak on the Billboard album charts (“Johnny’s Greatest Hits” was there for almost 10 years) – his proudest achievement is not a trophy or a statistic. “The thing that means most to me is the joy that my mom and my dad got because of my career. ... They raised seven children on domestic wages, in a city like San Francisco, and did nothing but work, work, work. ... They died very early (he was 64 and she was 56), but they were able to enjoy my success a few years before they passed away.”
As for the “R” word... “I don’t think about the future. It sort of will take care of itself; there’s not really much that I can do other than fundamental things like taking care of my voice, keeping to my exercise routine, and getting some rest. ... I’m still exercising and I’m still going all over the world singing, so there’s no reason to complain – other than once in awhile, my arthritis kicks in in my shoulder because of too many golf balls. ... The whole idea now, at my age, is to last as long as I can – or as long as it’s fun.”
Johnny Mathis
When: 8 p.m. Friday, March 31.
Where: Ovens Auditorium, 2700 E. Independence Blvd.
Tickets: $49-$125.
Details: 800-745-3000; www.ovensauditorium.com.
