‘Beauty and the Beast’ has 2 interracial couples. Who cares? I do.

(There are very minor spoilers ahead, but seeing as the movie has already made nearly half a billion dollars, I’m guessing many of you already know how it ends...)
I’ve seen Disney’s live-action remake of “Beauty and the Beast” twice now, but the first time, I completely missed the big “gay moment” in the final scene of the movie. And I knew it was coming, so I was looking for it.
The shot in question – where Gaston’s sidekick LeFou switches to a male dance partner – lasts about three seconds. Get distracted for a moment (perhaps by that elderly couple loudly chattering at each other as they make an early exit), and you might miss it.
What struck the greater chord with me were the celebratory, post-spell-breaking moments when two interracial couples are revealed: Once human again, Madame de Garderobe (Audra McDonald/the wardrobe) kisses her husband, Cadenza (Stanley Tucci/the harpsichord); then Lumière (Ewan McGregor/the candelabra) kisses Plumette (Gugu Mbatha-Raw/the feather duster).
Look, you didn’t ask, but I’ll tell you anyway: I’m married to a white woman. And if you didn’t already know, I’m not white.
The fact that we’re an interracial couple is something I’m rarely conscious of in private, but almost always aware of in public – especially in the South, particularly when we get outside of large metropolitan areas.
Just last month, my wife, our daughter and I walked into a crowded gas-station Wendy’s somewhere along I-85 between Charlotte and Atlanta, and I could practically hear the record-scratch sound effect. The tables were full of white faces looking, to me, as if they were trying to figure out an unusually difficult multiplication problem.
Now sure, maybe it was just that our shoes were squeaky. But believe me, the notion that a room full of white people might be more curious when my wife and I walk into a room together than when it’s me alone isn’t new; we’ve lived with stares for 17-plus years.
So on the one hand, when director Bill Condon told BBC Radio that Disney’s chairman said these were the first and second interracial kisses in a Disney movie, I was encouraged. And I felt relief to come up empty on searches for news articles about “family values” groups, or towns, or countries, expressing outrage over these kisses. (Different story, of course, in regards to the “gay moment.”) Not that we’d expect to see public disapproval of interracial romance in this day and age, but it’s worth a reminder that just seven years before I was born, about a third of these United States still had laws banning interracial marriage.
And, yet ...
These actually aren’t the first interracial kisses in Disney history. There was one in 1995’s animated “Pocahontas,” between Pocahontas and John Smith. Another came in 2002’s “Snow Dogs”: Cuba Gooding Jr. and Joanna Bacalso. And there’s a third in 2004’s “The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement”: Julie Andrews and Hector Elizondo.
Great! Right? Well, I guess. Although, as TeenVogue.com wrote on the matter, “the fact that A, it took so long for another one to occur in film, and B, that Disney’s own executives could forget is telling.”
On top of that, the two relationships in question in the new “Beauty and the Beast” are decidedly secondary. So making those couples interracial is nice, but it’s also playing it safe.
Think of it this way: Think of the moment after Emma Watson as Belle has kissed the dying Beast and he’s begun to transform. As his body levitates off of the ground, shrouded in golden light and a swirl of red rose petals, we the audience are almost as eager as Belle is to finally see what her knight in shining armor really looks like.
Now imagine that as he slowly floats back down to the ground, we suddenly realize he’s ...
... a black guy. Or an Asian guy. Or anybody but the dashing snow-white guy who we all instictively knew we were going to get.
Is that too difficult – or too uncomfortable – to imagine? Then we still have work to do.
